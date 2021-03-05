(BIVN) – Fissure 8 was finally given an official name – Ahuʻailāʻau – by the Hawaiʻi Board of Geographic Names after years of community input.

This news release from the State of Hawaiʻi made the announcement on Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi Board on Geographic Names (HBGN) has approved an official title for Fissure 8, which appeared in the Puna District of Hawaiʻi Island during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Ahuʻailāʻau, which refers to the altar of the volcano deity ‘Ailā‘au, was selected from dozens of community submitted proposals.



Hawaiʻi County Council Resolution 640-18 requested that HBGN consult with the communities impacted by the eruption to ensure traditional, cultural, and family ties were considered in order to establish appropriate names for the Fissure 8 vent and any other features of the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea Volcano. Mayor Mitch Roth said, “We are excited to have a name that provides a sense of place, history, and cultural identity to the fissure that took with it so many memories. To understand the power of mother nature is to understand the stories and context in which our ancestors have explained it. Ahuʻailāʻau is an embodiment of how Hawaiians have explained the natural phenomenon for generations, and it is integral to our understanding of this place.” “The board wishes to extend its appreciation to all who provided insight and information during the board’s deliberations,” HBGN Chairman Marques Hanalei Marzan stated. “We had the opportunity to travel to Puna several times before the pandemic to hear and listen to testimony provided. While it was unfortunate that we could not take this action on island, we are glad modern meeting platforms, such as Zoom, have provided a way for us to keep in contact with all interested in this process.”