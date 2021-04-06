(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a north-northeast swell, combined with breezy trade winds, will produce surf heights of 8 to 12 feet. “Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the advisory stated.

Officials are also keeping an eye on potential impacts to Hilo Harbor. In a Marine Weather Statement for Big Island windward waters, forecasters wrote:

A large north-northeast swell will peak today through Wednesday, with a slow decline expected Thursday through the weekend. This swell may produce surges in north facing harbors, including Hilo and Kahului, along with breaking waves near harbor entrances. Mariners should use extra caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.

“There are no closures at this time but be aware that beach and road closures may occur at any time,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported in a Monday evening message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water,” officials added.