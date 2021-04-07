(BIVN) – There were 76 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.6% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 54 cases

(Hilo) – 54 cases 96740 (Kona) – 40 cases

(Kona) – 40 cases 96771 (Puna) – 12 cases

“The next community testing will be Saturday when 3 district tests are scheduled,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced. “One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, one in South Kona at Konawaena High School, and one in Puna at Kea`au High School.”

“Coronavirus continues to be a threat in our community,” civil defense added. “It remains important that we continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, until everyone has been vaccinated. Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus. Mahalo for your Kokua.”

FEMA To Help Pay Funeral Costs for COVID-19-related Deaths

From the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday:

Beginning April 12, 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will start taking applications for the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Policy which will help ease some of the financial stress and burden of the coronavirus by providing financial assistance for funeral expenses relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Policy could provide up to $9,000 for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths attributed to COVID-19. “COVID-19 has impacted many of our families and friends. This assistance will help relieve some burden related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator Luke Meyers, said.

The FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance will be available to applicants based on the following criteria and eligibilities:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.

If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.

An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.

The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum amount of $35,500 per application.

Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.

From HI-EMA:

A dedicated Funeral Assistance Line has been set up to help people apply. Applicants can dial 800-462-7585 or 844-684-6333, Monday-Friday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. The line will be active beginning April 12, 2021. Until that time, applicants are encouraged to begin gathering the required documentation.

According to the State, applicants should have the following documentation gathered when they apply: