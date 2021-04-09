(BIVN) – The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi recently recognized South Hilo Patrol Officer Joshua Willing as 2020 Officer of the Year and Hawai‘i Fire Department Battalion Chief Keoki Brown as Firefighter of the Year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Typically, the Club holds a large formal luncheon honoring both awardees at the same time but due to Covid-19 safety protocols, separate ceremonies were held in Hilo with Brown recognized at a ceremony at Haihai fire station on March 22 and Willing honored at a March 29 ceremony at the Hawai‘i Police Department training room.

Officer Willing, who has been with the department for five years, was honored for his efforts during the rescue of two minors who became stranded on a rock outcropping in Wailuku River above Boiling Pots during a flash flood last April. While trying to prevent the parent of one of the children from jumping into the river after their child, Officer Willing was himself swept away and submerged under water. He and the parent were able to get back to safety and both children were rescued in good condition. For his heroism and courage, Officer Willing was previously named the Club’s Officer of the Month for April 2020. During the award presentation, Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira thanked the Aloha Exchange Club for honoring Officer Willing, noting that Willing did an outstanding job and risked his life to look out for the safety of another person and their children.