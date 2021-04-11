(BIVN) – There were 114 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that, twelve (12) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 141 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.6% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

(Hilo) – 42 cases 96740 (Kona) – 51 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 906,777 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 18,005 from April 8.

Governor Ige Signs 19th Proclamation For COVID-19

Governor David Ige signed the 19th emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on Friday, extending the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.

The State says the proclamation “allows for the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and instructional permits that expired/expired during the emergency period. This extension allows county driver’s licensing centers to recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic on availability of services.”

The proclamation also includes “mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.”