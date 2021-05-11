(BIVN) – Inter-county travelers who have been vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i can now bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online Friday, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data. The bypass goes into effect today, May 11th.

Governor David Ige last week signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19, which “addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation,” a state news release reported. “The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.”

Meanwhile, the County of Hawaiʻi is extending its post-arrival airport testing program for trans-Pacific travelers for up to 90 days. From the County:

The program, which has been in place since late last year, has seen a recent uptick in positive cases, prompting the island’s hospitality industry to seek partnerships to further fund the testing program. The program is currently under County contract and is slated to end on May 10, a day before the State transitions to its new interisland vaccine exemption program. Airport testing for trans-Pacific travelers will continue to focus on travelers who cannot provide proof of vaccination. Travelers who are able to produce proof of vaccination, with the final vaccination date being at least fourteen days prior to arrival, will be granted an exemption from the post-arrival test.

“We are extremely grateful to our hospitality industry for taking the initiative to seek partnerships in a greater effort to keep our island safe,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “The level of care and aloha we’ve seen on our island over the past year continues to astound me. Every time there has been a cause for concern for our County, there have been vested community members and organizations there to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe, and that is why we have been one of the best in the Nation at slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

“As our island begins to see a steady influx of visitors, our hotels, small businesses, and other vested community members felt that the added layer of protection at our airports is vital to the overall safety of our residents,” said Craig Anderson, Island of Hawaiʻi Chapter Chairperson for the Hawaiʻi Tourism and Lodging Association. “Although we are excited to see the return of visitors to the islands, our number one priority always has and will continue to be the health and safety of our community. It’s what makes our island so special, unique, and truly the best place to visit in the State.”

The County of Hawaiʻi says it will continue the program “until the State’s vaccination exemption program rolls out for trans-Pacific travelers.” To date, an average of over 60% of daily arrivals have been able to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, county officials say.