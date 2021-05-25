(BIVN) – There were 23 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.

Governor David Ige on Tuesday lifted mask requirement for outdoor activities statewide, and gave the green light to ocean sports competitions.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the Big Island is back to two (2) areas with a total of over 10 cases.

96740 (Kona) – 12 cases

96720 (Hilo) – 12 cases

The next scheduled COVID test is set for Wednesday in Kaʻū at Kahuku Park in Ocean View from 9 a.m. to noon. “Several vaccination opportunities are available on Wednesday as well,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “One at Pahoa Community Center from 10 in the morning till 230 in the afternoon offering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and at the Prince Kuhio Plaza former Pier 1 site from 3 ‘til 645 in the evening,” the agency said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,473,716 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 10,276 from May 24th.

HCCC Confirms Five Total Inmate Cases

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety: