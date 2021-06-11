(BIVN) – There were 78 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Thirty (30) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

One (1) new death was reported on the Big Island: A Hawaii Island man, age 70-79, who was hospitalized with no significant underlying conditions.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 214 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the zip code area of Hilo shows the highest total in the entire state.

96720 (Hilo) – 133 cases

(Hilo) – 133 cases 96749 (Puna) – 13 cases

The big increase in Hilo can be attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety said seventy (70) inmate test results were reported. Of that number, forty (40) were positive and thirty (30) were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC to 119, officials say.

There were also 33 staff results received. One was positive and 32 were negative, the department says. “The number of hospitalized staff remains unchanged at two,” a Public Safety update reported. “One HCCC staff member has recovered and was medically cleared to return to full duty. Active positive staff cases now total seven. “

The Department of Health has a vaccination clinic set for on Saturday, June 12th, at the Kealakehe Middle School in Kailua-Kona from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added: