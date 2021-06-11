(BIVN) – Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes are not erupting, and both volcanoes are currently at the Volcanic Alert Level of ADVISORY/YELLOW.

“Lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake has ceased and sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels,” a recent update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. “Summit tiltmeters recorded one deflation-inflation cycle over the past week. Seismicity remains stable overall, with earthquake counts and tremor over the past week similar to the previous week. There are currently no indications suggesting that a resumption of volcanic activity is imminent. Kīlauea remains an active volcano and future eruptions are possible at the summit or elsewhere on the volcano.”

This past week, about 60 small-magnitude earthquakes were recorded below Mauna Loa, with the largest being a Magnitude 3.2 on June 8. Most of these quakes occurred below the summit and upper-elevations at depths of less than 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

Scientists continues to closely monitor both volcanoes for any signs of increased activity, and in this week’s Volcano Watch article, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geophysicist Sarah Conway writes about one of the important methods: