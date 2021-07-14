(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Felicia has formed in the Eastern Pacific, and is expected to quickly strengthen into a hurricane, far to the east of Hawaiʻi.

As of Wednesday morning, Felicia was about 655 miles south southwest of Baja California, moving west northwest at 15 mph. The National Hurricane Center says this motion is expected to continue with a decrease in forward speed through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts,” forecasters wrote. “Additional strengthening is likely and Felicia is forecast to become a hurricane tonight or Thursday.”

It is too early to say if the storm will have any impact on weather in Hawaiʻi.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion on Wednesday morning: