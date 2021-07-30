(BIVN) – There were 622 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, a big increase from the 234 new cases reported yesterday.

“I want to remind everyone that there was a lag in reporting, so these numbers stretch over the last few days,” Governor David Ige tweeted after the numbers were reported. “However – this does remind us that we need to remain vigilant, and this pandemic is not over. If you haven’t already done so – please get vaccinated. It’s one of the best ways to protect your family, friends, and our community. Wear your masks and continue social distancing. Let’s end this pandemic together.”

Three (3) new deaths were also reported today, state-wide.

One hundred eleven (111) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized. There were fifty-four (54) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with twelve (12) persons hospitalized.

There have been 520 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14-days. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island is 6.8%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of fifty (50) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 130 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 59 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 22 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 13 cases

96760 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases

96704/96726 (South Kona) – 12 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,754,554 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.8% have initiated vaccination.

