This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 111 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 622 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, although that number is partly the result of a lag in reporting.
(BIVN) – There were 622 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, a big increase from the 234 new cases reported yesterday.
“I want to remind everyone that there was a lag in reporting, so these numbers stretch over the last few days,” Governor David Ige tweeted after the numbers were reported. “However – this does remind us that we need to remain vigilant, and this pandemic is not over. If you haven’t already done so – please get vaccinated. It’s one of the best ways to protect your family, friends, and our community. Wear your masks and continue social distancing. Let’s end this pandemic together.”
Three (3) new deaths were also reported today, state-wide.
One hundred eleven (111) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized. There were fifty-four (54) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with twelve (12) persons hospitalized.
There have been 520 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14-days. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island is 6.8%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of fifty (50) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 130 cases
96740 (Kona) – 130 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 59 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 13 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 22 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 22 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 13 cases
96749 (Puna) – 42 cases
96760 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 19 cases
96704/96726 (South Kona) – 12 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,754,554 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.8% have initiated vaccination.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
As anticipated, Coronavirus case numbers continue to increase. You can help slow the spread when outside your home by following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings and gathering sizes.
If you are not feeling well, or suspect you may have been exposed, or are positive for Covid, you should stay at home, avoid contact with others, and seek medical care.
Free vaccination and testing is available tomorrow, Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Puainako Shopping Center in Hilo.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 622 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, although that number is partly the result of a lag in reporting.
(BIVN) – There were 622 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, a big increase from the 234 new cases reported yesterday.
“I want to remind everyone that there was a lag in reporting, so these numbers stretch over the last few days,” Governor David Ige tweeted after the numbers were reported. “However – this does remind us that we need to remain vigilant, and this pandemic is not over. If you haven’t already done so – please get vaccinated. It’s one of the best ways to protect your family, friends, and our community. Wear your masks and continue social distancing. Let’s end this pandemic together.”
Three (3) new deaths were also reported today, state-wide.
One hundred eleven (111) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized. There were fifty-four (54) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with twelve (12) persons hospitalized.
There have been 520 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14-days. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island is 6.8%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of fifty (50) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,754,554 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.8% have initiated vaccination.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: