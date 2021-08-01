(BIVN) – A large brush fire burned over 40,000 acres on Hawaiʻi island over the weekend, and the Puʻukapu Hawaiian Homestead in Waimea was one of the communities to feel the direct impact.

At least two structures were confirmed by officials to have been destroyed by the fast moving wild fire. Resident Kanani Malakaua thinks that number may be higher.

Speaking to a news crew from her remote Puʻukapu homestead, Malakaua explained the challenges she and her neighbors face living in the dry, windy ranch lands.

Puʻukapu was forced to evacuate over the weekend, but residents were able to return to the homestead on Sunday. The effort to battle the large brush fire continues.