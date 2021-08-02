This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 76 New Cases On Big Island
Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 365 new cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, with 16 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 365 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. There were 452 new cases reported on Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported today.
Seventy-six (76) new cases were identified today on Hawaiʻi island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized. There were ninety-nine (99) cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 685 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.5%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of sixty-eight (68) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are now showing over 50 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 183 cases
96740 (Kona) – 191 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 56 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 20 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 25 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 36 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 16 cases
96749 (Puna) – 67 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 34 cases
96750 (Kona) – 17 cases
96704/96726 (South Kona) – 16 cases
The next scheduled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic will be on Tuesday (August 3) when three (3) test events take place:
North Kona at the Kona Aquatics Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Volcano Village at the Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to noon
Puna at J Hara Store in Kurtistown from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,762,608 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.2% have initiated vaccination.
