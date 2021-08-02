(BIVN) – There were 365 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. There were 452 new cases reported on Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported today.

Seventy-six (76) new cases were identified today on Hawaiʻi island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized. There were ninety-nine (99) cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 685 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.5%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of sixty-eight (68) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are now showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 183 cases

(Hilo) – 183 cases 96740 (Kona) – 191 cases

(Kona) – 191 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 56 cases

(Kohala) – 56 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 20 cases

(S. Kohala) – 20 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 25 cases

(Hāmākua) – 25 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 36 cases

(N. Kohala) – 36 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 16 cases

(N. Kohala) – 16 cases 96749 (Puna) – 67 cases

(Puna) – 67 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 34 cases

(Puna makai) – 34 cases 96750 (Kona) – 17 cases

(Kona) – 17 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 16 cases

The next scheduled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic will be on Tuesday (August 3) when three (3) test events take place:

North Kona at the Kona Aquatics Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

at the Kona Aquatics Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Volcano Village at the Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to noon

at the Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to noon Puna at J Hara Store in Kurtistown from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,762,608 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.2% have initiated vaccination.