(BIVN) – There were 389 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, up from the 365 new cases reported the day before.

One (1) new death was also reported today.

Sixty-four (64) new cases were identified Tuesday on Hawaiʻi island, with twenty-one (21) persons hospitalized. There were seventy-six (76) cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with sixteen (16) persons hospitalized.

Health officials are currently monitoring 789 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.7%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of seventy-three (73) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twelve (12) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with one area (Kona) crossing the threshold of over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 192 cases

(Kona) – 19 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 16 cases

The next scheduled community testing location will be at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Vaccinations will also be available, officials say.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,764,469 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.3% have initiated vaccination.