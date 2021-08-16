(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for the State of Hawaiʻi.

“A rising, long-period south swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores through Wednesday afternoon,” the weather alert stated. “Surf will gradually lower thereafter.”

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet will be possible, forecasters say. Officials say the most danger will be during periods when the tide is highest.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the National Weather Service said. “Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported “there are no closures at this time but be aware that beach and road closures may occur at any time.”