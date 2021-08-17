(BIVN) – The eye of Hurricane Linda was 1,820 miles east of Hilo as of this morning, and the storm was is expected to slowly weaken as it moves towards the Central Pacific. Linda could move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s area of responsibility as a weakening tropical storm as early as late Thursday.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center reported on Tuesday morning. “Slow weakening is forecast over the next several days.”

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said on Tuesday morning that “a convective shower regime may develop once again Sunday through early next week as the remnants of Linda pass by to the north of the islands,” disrupting trade winds and possibly increasing surf along east facing shores late this week.

From the NWS National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: