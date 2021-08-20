(BIVN) – Former Hurricane Linda has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

At 5 a.m. HST, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Linda, which is located about 685 miles east of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

“Although Linda has become post-tropical, remnants of the system are expected to impact portions of the main Hawaiian Islands Sunday and Monday,” the National Weather Service stated on Friday morning. “Interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of the remnant low.”

The Honolulu-based forecasters wrote this in an early morning discussion:

The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center has the remnant low over or around the eastern end of the state Sunday, then the western end Sunday night through Monday. As stated above, impacts associated with this feature will highly depend on the track as it moves through. If the low passes the islands to the north, expect lighter winds and limited rainfall accumulations. A track through or south of any of the islands would result in a wetter and windier pattern. Flash flooding and damaging winds can’t be ruled out if this latter scenario were to unfold. Confidence in the details will continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: