(BIVN) – There were 893 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 763 cases identified on Saturday. There was one (1) new COVID-related death reported state-wide.

On Sunday, there were one hundred fifty-eight (158) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the one hundred twenty-six (126) reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,610 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days crept up to 8.0%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred twenty-one (121) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 447 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“The State and Island of Hawaiʻi are experiencing wide spread community transmission of Coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a Sunday radio message. “We need to come together as a community and accept the kuleana to make things better. Please protect our family and friends by following the safe practices of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, limiting gathering sizes, and staying home if you are sick. You should also frequently wash your hands with soap and water.”

the next community covid-19 test is scheduled on Monday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from noon to 5 p.m. Due to demand, gates may close sooner than 5 p.m., officials say.