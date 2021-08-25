(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward portions of Hawaiʻi island, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Although windward areas did recently receive some rainfall, fuels remain dry in leeward areas,” forecasters wrote in a Wednesday evening message. “Combined with gusty trade winds and low relative humidities, critical fire weather conditions are expected over leeward areas during the afternoon on Thursday.”

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” officials said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The National Weather Service explains:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

Trade winds up to 20 mph, with locally higher gusts, are forecast. Humidity is expected to be at 40 to 45 percent during the late morning and early afternoon.