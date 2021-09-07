Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 50 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - 64.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated, and on Hawaiʻi island, 61% has completed vaccination.

(BIVN) – There were 499 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 756 cases identified on Monday. There were 50 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 119 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,689 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 104 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 408 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 442 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala) – 110 cases
  • 96738 (S. Kohala) – 43 cases
  • 96755 (N. Kohala) – 12 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 70 cases
  • 96773* (N. Hilo) – 15 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 29 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases
  • 96749 (Puna) – 140 cases
  • 96760 (Puna) – 25 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 41 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 89 cases
  • 96725 (Kona) – 42 cases
  • 96750 (Kona) – 72 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 65 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Today, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth warned Big Island residents that there will be continued delays in government services due to the COVID-19 surge.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,899,029 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 72.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 61% has completed vaccination.