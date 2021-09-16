(BIVN) – There were 588 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 493 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 96 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 89 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,305 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 6.9%. There has been a 14-day average of 91 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seventeen (17) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 301 cases

96740 (Kona) – 354 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 67 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 27 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 14 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 11 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 21 cases

96749 (Puna) – 92 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 95 cases

96725 (Kona) – 29 cases

96750 (Kona) – 52 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 57 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“We all see a decline in numbers yet the medical facilities continue to operate over capacity which affects all our access to medical services,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Thursday radio message, as it reported 49 persons hospitalized. “Your help is needed to stop the spread. Please continue to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, and limiting gatherings, and staying home when you are sick.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,947,776 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 65.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 74.3% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.