(BIVN) – There were 240 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 255 reported on Monday. There were 24 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 32 cases reported the day before. No new deaths with COVID-19 were reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 859 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 5.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 51 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with only one area (Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 205 cases

96740 (Kona) – 189 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 42 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 15 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 13 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 17 cases

96749 (Puna) – 86 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 98 cases

96750 (Kona) – 29 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 39 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 20 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“For today, Tuesday, a Community Test and Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in North Kona at the Kona Aquatics Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Tuesday radio message. “You can also take this time to get vaccinated.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,000,996 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 76.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.