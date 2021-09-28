Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 24 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The daily number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline, in both the County and State of Hawaiʻi.

(BIVN) – There were 240 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 255 reported on Monday. There were 24 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 32 cases reported the day before. No new deaths with COVID-19 were reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 859 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 5.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 51 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with only one area (Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 205 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 189 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala) – 42 cases
  • 96738 (S. Kohala) – 15 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 13 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 17 cases
  • 96749 (Puna) – 86 cases
  • 96760 (Puna) – 16 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 98 cases
  • 96750 (Kona) – 29 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 39 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 20 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“For today, Tuesday, a Community Test and Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in North Kona at the Kona Aquatics Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Tuesday radio message. “You can also take this time to get vaccinated.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,000,996 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 76.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.