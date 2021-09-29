(BIVN) – There were 230 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 240 reported on Tuesday. There were 37 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 24 cases reported the day before. Thirteen (13) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 829 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 5.5%, which is currently the highest county rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 51 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 199 cases

96740 (Kona) – 175 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 42 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 14 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 13 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 16 cases

96749 (Puna) – 77 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 27 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 99 cases

96750 (Kona) – 27 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 37 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 18 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“For today, Wednesday, a Community Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in North Kona at the Kealakehe Intermediate from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Testing in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Tuesday radio message. “Please take this time to get vaccinated to keep our community safe.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,004,407 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 76.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.