(BIVN) – There were 49 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, up from the 49 reported on Tuesday. There were 29 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, an increase from the 6 cases reported the day before.

There were six (6) reported deaths with COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 555 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days at 4.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 31 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 102 cases

96740 (Kona) – 125 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 21 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases

96749 (Puna) – 52 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 18 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 83 cases

96750 (Kona) – 17 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 15 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

24 active, positive inmate cases at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo have all been medically cleared as recovered, and the inmate population is currently clear of COVID-19. The Department of Public Safety says one (1) employee has also recovered, bringing the total active employee cases down to two (2).

The County of Hawaiʻi says the next community testing clinic will be Thursday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and with vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccination and testing will also take place at the Makuʻu Farmers Market in Puna from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and vaccinations will be available at the Kona Aquatics Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,088,967 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 69.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has completed vaccination.