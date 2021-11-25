(BIVN) – There were 77 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 115 cases reported on Wednesday. There were 16 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 14 cases that was reported the day before. There were six (6) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 260 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 17 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 61 cases

96740 (Kona) – 45 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna) – 35 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 13 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 38 cases

“Thank you for doing your part to bring Coronavirus numbers down on Hawaii Island. Please know that the threat continues as we have new cases daily,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Thanksgiving Day radio message. “As we gather for the holidays, we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe. It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and staying home when you are sick.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,333,865 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 85.3% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.