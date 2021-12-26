(BIVN) – There were 2,205 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, a new record for a single-day total number of new cases. Of that number, 1,841 cases were identified on Oʻahu. There were one 118 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today.

Health officials are currently monitoring 532 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 6.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 55 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 13.0%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with three of those areas (Hilo, Kona and Puna) showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 192 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 30 cases

96738 (South Kohala) – 15 cases

96740 (Kona) – 93 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 51 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 30 cases

As of December 24, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,505,606 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 23.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.