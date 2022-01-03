(BIVN) – There were 3,044 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 3,178 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 359 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 238 reported the day before.

Today’s case count is a new record for Hawaiʻi island, surpassing the previous single-day record of 256.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,824 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 14.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 195 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 2,166 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 19.1%.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green on Monday morning tweeted that 192 people are hospitalized in Hawaiʻi with COVID-19. Of that number, 62 are vaccinated.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the Waimea District Park beginning at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic beginning at 12 noon until 7 p.m.

Civil Defense also reported that a revised Hawaiʻi health department isolation and quarantine policy is in effect as of today (January 3, 2022) in which “anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should stay home from work, school and other activities. Those with symptoms who have not been tested should be tested as soon as possible.”

Civil Defense says that according to the new DOH policy:

If COVID-19 positive regardless of vaccination status

Isolate for at least 5 days and until symptoms are gone.

Continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.

If exposed to COVID-19, and boosted, or fully vaccinated within the past six months (or within past 2 months if J&J)

No need to quarantine

Wear a mask for ten days

Get tested on day five

If exposed to COVID-19, and neither boosted nor fully vaccinated

Quarantine for five days

Wear a mask for five days after quarantine

Get tested on day five

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seven (7) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 600 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 688 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 26 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 21 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 52 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 36 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 11 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 117 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 51 cases

96740 (Kona) – 259 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 14 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 17 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 29 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 20 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 185 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 46 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 99 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,549,758 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.9% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 25.6% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.