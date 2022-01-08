(BIVN) – There were 4,204 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 3,586 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 408 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 286 reported the day before.

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted “231 patients hospitalized with #COVID19 in Hawaii, 25 in ICU.” He added that 101 of the 231 were vaccinated.

“We remain encouraged by the low number of hospitalizations islandwide and believe that we are turning a corner in regards to the efficacy of the virus,” said Mayor Mitch Roth on Thursday. “Our administration is monitoring the situation intently and is prepared to pivot if need be. However, the data shows us that we can continue moving forward, and that’s what we intend to do. We need to keep businesses open and families working, so long as it’s safe to do so. Our ability to rebound from this pandemic and return to a vibrant Hawaiʻi Island is dependent on a healthy and thriving workforce, and having one means that we have to keep doors open and lights on.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,019 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 282 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 2,974 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 22.0%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with nine (9) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,039 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 45 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 35 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 15 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 76 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 61 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 164 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 97 cases

96740 (Kona) – 480 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 37 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 38 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 48 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 17 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 16 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 322 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 50 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 86 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 196 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waimea at Waimea District Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KTA is holding a vaccination event at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Civil Defense says a testing and vaccination pop-up will be held Saturday at the Kona International Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and in Miloliʻi from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,581,609 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.