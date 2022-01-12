(BIVN) – As of Wednesday morning, Kilauea volcano is erupting lava at the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Following another short pause, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that the eruption resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at approximately 6:40 p.m. yesterday, January 11.

From today’s USGS HVO summit observations:

Summit tiltmeters began recording rapid inflation at about 5:00 p.m. yesterday, January 11, and began recording gradual deflation at about 2:00 a.m. this morning. Volcanic tremor associated with the eruption—as recorded by nearby seismometers—also began increasing around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, stabilized at about 2:00 a.m., and is now gradually decreasing. A flurry of small-magnitude earthquakes recorded at the summit during recent days, at depths ranging from about 10–14 km (6–9 miles) below sea level, continues at a reduced level compared to yesterday. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 300 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured yesterday during the pause, while a rate of approximately 3,300 t/d was measured on the morning of January 6 when the lava lake was active.

“The lava lake level increased approximately 13 meters (43 feet) from the time of lava return until about 3 a.m. this morning, recovering and slightly surpassing the lake’s level prior to the pause that began on January 10,” scientists wrote. “The lava lake level is now slightly decreasing, following decreases in summit tilt and tremor.”

No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone. All lava activity is remains confined to the summit crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea, scientists say.