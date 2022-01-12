USGS: "Despite several brief pauses over the past month, lava lake activity continues in Halema‘uma‘u crater, at the summit of Kīlauea. Lava is erupting from the west vent, which has built a steep spatter cone. The active lake is perched slightly above the surrounding solidified lava." (USGS photo by M. Patrick)
Kilauea Volcano Eruption Resumes After Another Short Pause
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The off-and-on eruptive activity continues at Kilauea, with all lava activity confined to the summit crater.
USGS: “This reference map depicts the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption on January 7, 2022. One eruptive vent is intermittently active within Halemaʻumaʻu, along the western edge of the lava lake. When this vent is effusing lava, it pours into the active portion of the lake, colored red on this map. During eruptive pauses, the only active lava is within a pond just north of the vent, colored dark purple on this map. The eruption statistics provided here are current as of the last HVO overflight on December 30, 2021; the volume-averaged surface of the whole lava lake was approximately 2,667 ft (813 m) above sea level at that time. Lava is presently visible from three public visitor overlooks in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: Kīlauea Overlook can see the southeastern edge of the lava lake, Keanakākoʻi Overlook can see the eruptive vent and surrounding lava, and Kūpinaʻi Pali (Waldron Ledge) can barely see the top of the vent.”
(BIVN) – As of Wednesday morning, Kilauea volcano is erupting lava at the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Following another short pause, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that the eruption resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at approximately 6:40 p.m. yesterday, January 11.
From today’s USGS HVO summit observations:
Summit tiltmeters began recording rapid inflation at about 5:00 p.m. yesterday, January 11, and began recording gradual deflation at about 2:00 a.m. this morning. Volcanic tremor associated with the eruption—as recorded by nearby seismometers—also began increasing around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, stabilized at about 2:00 a.m., and is now gradually decreasing. A flurry of small-magnitude earthquakes recorded at the summit during recent days, at depths ranging from about 10–14 km (6–9 miles) below sea level, continues at a reduced level compared to yesterday. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 300 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured yesterday during the pause, while a rate of approximately 3,300 t/d was measured on the morning of January 6 when the lava lake was active.
“The lava lake level increased approximately 13 meters (43 feet) from the time of lava return until about 3 a.m. this morning, recovering and slightly surpassing the lake’s level prior to the pause that began on January 10,” scientists wrote. “The lava lake level is now slightly decreasing, following decreases in summit tilt and tremor.”
No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone. All lava activity is remains confined to the summit crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea, scientists say.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The off-and-on eruptive activity continues at Kilauea, with all lava activity confined to the summit crater.
USGS: “This reference map depicts the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption on January 7, 2022. One eruptive vent is intermittently active within Halemaʻumaʻu, along the western edge of the lava lake. When this vent is effusing lava, it pours into the active portion of the lake, colored red on this map. During eruptive pauses, the only active lava is within a pond just north of the vent, colored dark purple on this map. The eruption statistics provided here are current as of the last HVO overflight on December 30, 2021; the volume-averaged surface of the whole lava lake was approximately 2,667 ft (813 m) above sea level at that time. Lava is presently visible from three public visitor overlooks in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: Kīlauea Overlook can see the southeastern edge of the lava lake, Keanakākoʻi Overlook can see the eruptive vent and surrounding lava, and Kūpinaʻi Pali (Waldron Ledge) can barely see the top of the vent.”
(BIVN) – As of Wednesday morning, Kilauea volcano is erupting lava at the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Following another short pause, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that the eruption resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at approximately 6:40 p.m. yesterday, January 11.
From today’s USGS HVO summit observations:
“The lava lake level increased approximately 13 meters (43 feet) from the time of lava return until about 3 a.m. this morning, recovering and slightly surpassing the lake’s level prior to the pause that began on January 10,” scientists wrote. “The lava lake level is now slightly decreasing, following decreases in summit tilt and tremor.”
No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone. All lava activity is remains confined to the summit crater, and there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea, scientists say.