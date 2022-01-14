(BIVN) – There were 3,099 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 3,392 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 97 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 162 reported the day before. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

West Hawaiʻi Today reported that more than 400 COVID tests taken on January 7 were lost in transit, and retesting was urged.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,657 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 253 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,086 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 27 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 47 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 44 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 26 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 91 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 54 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 219 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 114 cases

96740 (Kona) – 704 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 51 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 66 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 72 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 23 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 19 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 378 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 53 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 110 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 275 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.