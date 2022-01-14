This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 97 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Case counts on the Big Island have been lower over the last few days, although there was one testing issue reported in Kona.
(BIVN) – There were 3,099 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 3,392 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 97 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 162 reported the day before. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
West Hawaiʻi Today reported that more than 400 COVID tests taken on January 7 were lost in transit, and retesting was urged.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,657 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 253 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,086 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 27 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 47 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 44 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 26 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 91 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 54 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 219 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 114 cases
96740 (Kona) – 704 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 51 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 66 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 72 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 23 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 19 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 378 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 53 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 110 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 275 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Case counts on the Big Island have been lower over the last few days, although there was one testing issue reported in Kona.
(BIVN) – There were 3,099 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 3,392 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 97 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 162 reported the day before. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
West Hawaiʻi Today reported that more than 400 COVID tests taken on January 7 were lost in transit, and retesting was urged.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,657 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 253 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.