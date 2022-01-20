This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 567 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 567 new cases, part of the 5,911 new cases identified statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 5,911 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 3,929 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 567 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 240 cases reported the day before.
On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the number of persons hospitalized with COVID was 39.
Health officials are currently monitoring 5,224 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 440 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,400 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 52 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 65 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 30 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 139 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 99 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 41 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 378 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 169 cases
96740 (Kona) – 1,074 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 62 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 131 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 128 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 33 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 59 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 39 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 556 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 51 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 145 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 383 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,666,022 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 31.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
