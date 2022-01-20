Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 567 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 567 new cases, part of the 5,911 new cases identified statewide.

(BIVN) – There were 5,911 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 3,929 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 567 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 240 cases reported the day before.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the number of persons hospitalized with COVID was 39.

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,224 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 440 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,400 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 52 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 65 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 30 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 139 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 99 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 41 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 378 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 169 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 1,074 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 62 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 131 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 128 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 33 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 59 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 39 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 556 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 51 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 145 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 383 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

  • Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
  • Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,666,022 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 31.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.