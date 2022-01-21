(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents on Thursday voted to adopt a new Master Plan for UH-managed lands on Maunakea. The plan, entitled E Ō I Nā Leo, or Listen to the Voices, replaces the Master Plan adopted in 2000 and “does not result in the approval, adoption or funding of new projects or land uses,” a UH news release stated.

Regents heard lengthy testimony on the new plan during its meeting, which was conducted virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of pages of written testimony was also submitted to the board.

Advocates for astronomy on Maunakea wrote in support of the new master plan. “UH recognizes this is a precious area for residents and visitors seeking cultural, educational, recreational, and exploration experiences,” wrote Wendy Laros, president and CEO of the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce. “With entities in place such as the Center for Maunakea Stewardship, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center and the Institute for Astronomy, the University of Hawai‘i has broad resources, vast knowledge and a steadfast commitment to provide the best possible stewardship under very complex circumstances.”

There were also voices in opposition. “I wanted to voice our opposition to the Mauna Kea Master Plan and it’s insistence that the Thirty Meter Telescope is a major part of the plan,” wrote Hank Fergerstrom after he was unable to connect to the board meeting. “It seems that regardless of the substantial opposition to TMT that the University of Hawaii continues to make TMT the spotlight of the future of Astronomy in Hawaii. What seems to escape the University is that the lands of Mauna Kea in it present identification continually declines as it was once considered ‘Ceded Lands’ and now has been identified by the University as ‘State Owned Lands’. This recent identification portrays Mauna Kea to be State OWNED as opposed to Ceded lands held in Trust, There by perpetuating a false narrative of ownership that is deceptive to potential funders of the TMT project.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi: