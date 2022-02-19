(BIVN) – Normal water use may resume in Laupāhoehoe, officials say.

“Effective immediately, the Water Restriction Notice for affected Laupāhoehoe customers is cancelled,” a Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply news release announced on Friday. “The Department of Water Supply thanks its affected customers for reducing their water use during this period,” the department stated.

The Water Restriction Notice was issued last week, due to equipment malfunctions affecting the Laupāhoehoe Water System. Customers were asked to reduce water use by 25 percent to ensure everyone’s water needs would be met.

“The DWS reminds everyone that safe drinking water is a finite resource that should be used efficiently and wisely,” the water department said. “To learn more about water conservation, please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For more information, please call 961-8050 during normal business hours, 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.”