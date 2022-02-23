(BIVN) – There were 134 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 150 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 12 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 26 cases reported the day before.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 19 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, up from the 14 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 889 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 54 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is down to 5.8%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four (4) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 200 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 206 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 19 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 16 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 48 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 40 cases

96740 (Kona) – 153 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 21 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 27 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 98 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 11 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 32 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Wednesday) at the following locations:

North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Testing for tomorrow, Thursday, is scheduled at the following locations:

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,797,069 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.