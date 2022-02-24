(BIVN) – West Hawaiʻi shores are under a High Surf Warning from 6 p.m. this evening to Saturday, as a large west northwest swell arrives through the day.

National Weather Service in Honolulu says the swell will lift surf up along many north and west facing shores to warning levels, and will impact these coasts through Saturday afternoon.

While “dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to near 40 feet” are possible along the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokai, the Kona side of Hawaiʻi island is only expected to see surf heights of 8 to 12 feet.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday stated: