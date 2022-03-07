(BIVN) – A California man was arrested and charged for second-degree attempted murder after a “domestic type incident” took place at a hotel on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Friday, March 4, 2022.

54-year-old Arvil Reed of Riverside, CA faces charges of assault, terroristic threatening, felon in possession, and other firearms related offenses, says Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

According to Hawaiʻi Police:

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the hotel shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Friday after a 45-year-old female friend of Reed reported that he had struck her with a firearm and threatened to kill her while in their shared room. Arriving officers located Reed in front of the hotel and he was arrested without incident. The woman was treated at the scene by fire rescue but refused to be transported to the Hilo Medical Center for further treatment.

From the office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

As the Complaint alleges, Reed was charged with eight (8) offenses including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (cause substantial bodily injury and cause bodily injury with the use of a dangerous instrument), Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (threaten another person by word or conduct with a dangerous instrument or simulated firearm, a Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun), Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited (a Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun), Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited (.45 caliber ammunition), Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, and Kidnapping (restrain another person with the intent to inflict bodily injury and/or terrorize that person).

Reed is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday in Hilo District Court. He remains in custody in lieu of $680,000.00 bail.