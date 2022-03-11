(BIVN) – $10 million in federal funding earmarked for Hawai‘i County will be used to build affordable housing and emergency shelter units for people experiencing homelessness in West Hawaiʻi.

The $10 million was part of the $240 million secured by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) for the state in this year’s appropriations bill.

“This new earmark funding will help build new shelters and affordable permanent housing for people in need. It will also provide them with services and other resources to help them get back on their feet,” said Sen. Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Urban Development.

“We are incredibly grateful for the good works of Senator Brian Schatz for his efforts in securing a $10 million earmark for Kūkuiola,” said Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our administration remains committed to providing vital services and temporary housing to our vulnerable, houseless populations, and with the support of our congressional delegation, our services on the Westside of Hawai‘i Island will be significantly uplifted.”

According to the Schatz news release: