(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police say one woman is dead following an early morning collision between a bicycle and a vehicle collision in Hilo.

Police are still investigating the fatal crash, which they say occurred on Thursday, March 17, about 2:50 a.m., on Bayfront Highway, just south of Waianuenue Avenue. From a police news release:

Police investigating the traffic collision determined that a Toyota SUV traveling east on Bayfront Highway struck a bicyclist that was traveling westward in the east bound lane. At the time of the collision the roadway was dark and the area was dry.

The 65-year-old female driver of the SUV was not injured as a result of the collision.

The female bicyclist, identified as 61-year-old Danielle Sinor, was transported to Hilo Medical Center with traumatic injuries where she was later pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigation will be conducted relative to any contributing factors. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation, which is pending.

This is the 10th fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to five fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.