(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Councilmember says he is working on ways to reduce the tax burden for Big Island residents, and one of his proposals will have a committee hearing next week.

Puna councilmember Matthew Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder says he has introduced a resolution to immediately decrease the current Hawaiʻi County Fuel Tax. From the office of the councilman:

The recent rise in fuel prices could not come at worse time for the Hawaiʻi Island community as many of our working families are struggling to make ends meet and get to work or school. Workers on Hawaiʻi Island travel much farther daily than any other island. This is especially true for the residents of Puna. The dramatic increase in the price of gasoline (currently $5.20 per gallon) and the rising rate of inflation (7.5% and climbing) is compounding the dire financial situation for Hawaiʻi Island Families. We can provide some relief for our Hawaiʻi Island community. I am sponsoring Resolution 363-22. This Resolution will immediately decrease the current County Fuel tax by $0.10 per gallon for liquid fuels. It is my hope that both our State and Federal Governments follow suit by lowering their respective fuel taxes. This can result in a significant reduction in the price of a gallon of gasoline on Hawaiʻi Island. Currently, the Hawaiʻi State and County fuel tax is $.51 cents per gallon. Rising fuel costs results in significant increases for local grown agriculture products and the costs to deliver goods to our retailers.

Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder says Resolution 363-22 will have a public hearing before the Finance Committee next week Tuesday, April 5. “I encourage Hawaiʻi Island residents to testify in support of this measure,” the councilman said.

Meanwhile, Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder is also calling on Governor David Ige to exempt federal COVID-19 financial assistance from taxable income. The Puna councilman shared this information: