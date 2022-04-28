(BIVN) – The eruption of Kilauea volcano continues at the summit inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park, and the activity is now continuous.

Lava from the western vent is pouring into an active lava lake and onto the crater floor. Recent USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory video shows the lava as it plunges down a cascade into a smaller pit, where the lava is highly agitated.

In a USGS reference map published earlier this month, the eruptive vent is shown in orange on the western side of the crater floor. An adjacent pond, colored purple, is feeding lava to the larger lake in red.

As the month of April began, scientists noted that the on-again, off-again nature of the lava effusion was being replaced by more persistent activity.

On April 22nd, the USGS issued its final evening status report, saying that several weeks ago, the behavior of the volcano had changed. The eruption is no longer undergoing complete pauses, although the intensity of the surface-activity fluctuates. Scientists are still describing the eruption in their Daily Updates.

As has been the case since the eruption began on September 29th, all activity remains confined to the summit crater. And there is no indication that the eruption might be migrating elsewhere on the volcano.