(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano has continued over the past 24 hours, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Scientists say current data “indicate that this scenario is likely to continue”, with “no significant changes have been noted in the summit or East Rift Zone.”

A recent helicopter overflight allowed scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to capture the visual and thermal imagery needed to create a new map, showing the current layout of the activity at the summit.

From the Monday update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: