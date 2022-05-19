(BIVN) – A COVID-19 scent-detection dog has been making stops at three public charter schools on Hawaiʻi Island.

“Cobra” was recently screening students’ masks for the coronavirus at the Volcano School of Arts & Sciences, Innovations, and Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter Schools.

Cobra is the same Belgian Malinois that was training to detect Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death in Hawaiʻi, and was featured in this video news story back in November 2018.

From a news release shared by the Volcano School of Arts & Sciences PCS: