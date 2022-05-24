(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Coffee Association recently held its 27th HCA Conference at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, where winners were crowned in cupping and barista competitions, supporters were honored, and new board members and officers were elected.

From the Hawaiʻi Coffee Association:

Winners of the Hawaii Coffee Association’s 13th Annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition and the inaugural Café Collective SigBev Competition were announced during the 27th Hawaii Coffee Association Conference May 19-21 in Kona. The annual conference and cupping at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa returned to an in-person format after going virtual in 2021.

HCA also recognized David Gridley of Maui with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award and District 6 Rep. Nicole Lowen was named HCA’s 2022 Legislator of the Year. Lowen was lauded for her leadership on HB 1517, which sought to amend Hawaii’s minimum coffee blending ratio from 10% to 51%, while Gridley was hailed for a long and storied career in Hawaii’s coffee industry, dating back to HCA’s founding in 1996.

The program featured a full lineup of speakers sharing the latest efforts and progress on combating Coffee Leaf Rust (CLR). HCA has been working closely with multiple agencies, state and federal lawmakers, international partners, industry leaders and other stakeholders since the fall of 2020 to address CLR and acknowledged their response efforts. “We were able to fast-track the permitting of two trans-lamimar fungicides to help growers manage the disease in the short-term,” noted HCA Executive Director Chris Manfredi. “We also have identified rust-resistant coffee varieties already being propagated in Hawaii. We hope to make these varietals available to growers as quickly as possible and identify, source and import other CLR resistant varietals from overseas.” A field grafting workshop was also part of the conference program to help growers implement varietal replacement. Another on soil health underscored the importance of cover crops. A highlight of the conference was a presentation on HCA’s new product traceability partnership with Oritain. The global company is building a statewide “Origin Fingerprint” to verify the origins of Hawaii-grown coffee. Manfredi says the effort is designed to thwart product counterfeiting, build marketability and ensure brand integrity. “We will work with Oritain in the coming weeks and months to develop and implement a sampling plan with the goal of establishing “Origin Fingerprints” for Hawaii’s coffee growing regions,” detailed Manfredi. “We can then scientifically verify the origin of green and roasted coffee grown in Kaʻū, Kona, Maui, etc.” The conference schedule also included a keynote by Jennifer “Vern” Long of World Coffee Research; an inaugural Seed-to Brew Roundtable; cupping and roasting workshops; and the election of HCA’s Board of Directors and officers.