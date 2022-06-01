Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 966 Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi are slightly down compared to the week before.

(BIVN) – There were 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,924 reported last week. Of that number, 966 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 1,102 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 15.8%, down from 16.2% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 670 cases
  • 96749 (Keaʻau) – 198 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 29 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 63 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 152 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 42 cases
  • 96777 (Pāhāla) – 16 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 39 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 48 cases
  • 96725 (Hōlualoa) – 28 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 294 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 62 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 87 cases
  • 98755 (Kapaʻau) – 39 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 21 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 15 cases
  • 96773* (Hakalau) – 14 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 18 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 22 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,981,155 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 40.3% has gotten a booster or third dose.