This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 966 Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi are slightly down compared to the week before.
(BIVN) – There were 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,924 reported last week. Of that number, 966 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 1,102 cases reported the week before.
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 15.8%, down from 16.2% reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 670 cases
96749 (Keaʻau) – 198 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 29 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 63 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 152 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 42 cases
96777 (Pāhāla) – 16 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 39 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 48 cases
96725 (Hōlualoa) – 28 cases
96740 (Kona) – 294 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 62 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 87 cases
98755 (Kapaʻau) – 39 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 21 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 15 cases
96773* (Hakalau) – 14 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 18 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 22 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,981,155 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 40.3% has gotten a booster or third dose.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi are slightly down compared to the week before.
(BIVN) – There were 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,924 reported last week. Of that number, 966 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 1,102 cases reported the week before.
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 15.8%, down from 16.2% reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,981,155 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 40.3% has gotten a booster or third dose.