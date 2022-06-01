(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano continues, with all lava activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Scientists say this eruptive scenario is likely to continue, and there have been no significant changes at the Kīlauea summit or East Rift Zone.

From the Tuesday update from the USGS Hawaian Volcano Observatory:

Eruption of lava from the Halemaʻumaʻu western vent into the active lava lake and ooze-outs onto the crater floor has continued over the past 24 hours. The active lava lake has shown continuous surface activity, with lake level remaining relatively high, with some minor fluctuations in level. Lava ooze-out activity occurred along the eastern, northeastern, northwestern, and western edge of the crater floor. Overflight measurements on May 10, 2022 indicated that the crater floor had seen a total rise of about 106 meters (348 feet) and that 77 million cubic meters (20 billion gallons) of lava had been effused since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021.

Summit tiltmeters recorded minor inflation and deflation within the past 24 hours, and scientists say a sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 3,900 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on May 31, 2022.