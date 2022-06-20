(BIVN) – REGENT, Mokulele Airlines, and Hawaiian Electric subsidiary Pacific Current are working on the development of a seaglider transportation network to serve the Hawaiian islands.

According to a news release, REGENT and Pacific Current will “jointly fund a Hawai‘i seaglider feasibility study that focuses on the economic, environmental, and community benefits of introducing seagliders, a new category of all-electric maritime transportation, for inter and intra island travel in the State of Hawai‘i.”

Mokulele Airlines has also been named as REGENT’S Hawai‘i launch partner for Viceroy 12-passenger seagliders currently in development.

From a joint news release:

REGENT, the company behind the all-electric seaglider, is announcing a partnership to explore the build-out of a seaglider transportation network in the State of Hawai‘i to drive innovation in the passenger and freight sectors in support of a more resilient and sustainable transportation ecosystem for the State. Pacific Current, a subsidiary of HEI, is named REGENT’s preferred energy and infrastructure partner for Hawai’i focusing on vehicle financing and developing and providing access to renewable energy and electric charging infrastructure. Mokulele Airlines, a Southern Airways Company, will be the launch partner for the seaglider transportation network, announcing their intent to bring a fleet of REGENT’s 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders to the island chain. “REGENT is committed to helping Hawai’i move toward a sustainable transportation future and knows that the very first step is to listen and learn what the community cares about. The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and the opportunity to build a seaglider network for Hawai‘i is a dream come true. We’re thrilled to help push the boundaries of innovation in clean transportation for the state,” said Billy Thalheimer, CEO and co-founder of REGENT. “We recognize that Hawai‘i is a special place, with a sacred culture, sensitive environmental ecosystems, and unrivaled biodiversity. The feasibility study continues our commitment to engage with local communities, civic organizations, and all appropriate private and public sector leaders to understand how seagliders can help improve the daily lives of the residents. We are excited and humbled to be a part of this team accelerating Hawai’i’s push toward a zero-emission future,” Thalheimer added.