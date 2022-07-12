(BIVN) – As of Tuesday evening, Darby remains a small hurricane, moving west in the Eastern Pacific at 17 mph.

“Additional weakening is forecast, but Darby is expected to remain a hurricane through Wednesday night and a tropical storm through Thursday night,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated. “The system is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by late Friday.”

The hurricane was about 1,500 miles east of Hilo on Tuesday evening.

The remnants of Darby are expected to pass by Hawaiʻi to the south this weekend. Hawaiʻi is already dealing with moisture generated by the “barely discernible remnants” of former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie, forecasters say.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu on Tuesday at 8:38 p.m. HST: