(BIVN) – The Power Line wildfire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa is 100% contained, the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reported in a Tuesday update. The burn area was held at 42.5 acres in size.

From the National Park Service:

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to all public use, and only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate at Kīpukapuaulu until further notice. Firefighters are working to reduce nearly two miles of hose lay around the fire, and the presence of fire personnel, heavy equipment and vehicles on the road requires its continued temporary closure. Utility crews are conducting inspections and performing tree trimming in the fire area.

Crews are also working to mop up smoldering patches in the interior of the fire. Hotter, windier weather caused flare ups in grass near the center of the fire. Firefighters did not get much help from Tropical Storm Darby over the weekend, with less than half an inch of rain on the fire Saturday, and no precipitation since, but are working hard towards full suppression.

Falling snags from trees burned in the 2018 Keauhou fire continue to be a hazard for firefighters, making it difficult to safely access and mop up the interior of the fire. Other hazards to firefighters include loose, uneven lava rock terrain.