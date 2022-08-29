UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Monday, August 29)

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of Mayor Mitch Roth:

The Department of Environmental Management informs the public that the Volcano Certified Redemption Center (CRC) will cease operations at the Volcano Recycling & Transfer Station after Thursday, September 29, 2022. A 90-day extension of the contract had been negotiated with a change of day of operations to address a staff shortage for the current contract holder and to put the contract out to bid again. Unfortunately, no bidders expressed interest in this location during our bidding process, again. The County of Hawai‘i will aggressively continue efforts to solicit bids from recyclers to service this community.