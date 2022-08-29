UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Monday, August 29)
- Volcano Certified Redemption Center (CRC) will cease operations at the Volcano Recycling & Transfer Station after Thursday, September 29, 2022
- No bidders expressed interest in this location during the County bidding process, officials say.
From the Hawaiʻi County Office of Mayor Mitch Roth:
The Department of Environmental Management informs the public that the Volcano Certified Redemption Center (CRC) will cease operations at the Volcano Recycling & Transfer Station after Thursday, September 29, 2022. A 90-day extension of the contract had been negotiated with a change of day of operations to address a staff shortage for the current contract holder and to put the contract out to bid again. Unfortunately, no bidders expressed interest in this location during our bidding process, again. The County of Hawai‘i will aggressively continue efforts to solicit bids from recyclers to service this community.
The County is recommending these althernate sites:
Business Services Hawai‘i
W.H. Shipman Business Park
16-630 Kipimana Street
Monday to Friday
8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Atlas Recycling Center
Kea‘au Recycling and Transfer Station
Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
“For more information on HI-5 Certified Redemption Center locations or recycling, please visit hawaiizerowaste.org or call (808) 961-8549 or (808) 327-3522,” the County news release stated. “Mahalo for your continued efforts to protect the ‘āina and keep Hawai‘i Island beautiful.”
