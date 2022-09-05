UPDATE – (3:15 p.m. on Monday, September 5)
- A Magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred under Hawaiʻi island at 2:23 p.m. HST on Monday, September 5.
- The earthquake was recorded about 12 km, or over 7 miles, east northeast of Pāhala in the district of Kaʻū, at a depth of about 20 miles (or 33 km) below sea level.
- The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, and scientists say it is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.
- Less than a hundred people reported to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory that they felt the earthquake within an hour of the event.
- No damage to buildings or infrastructure expected based on earthquake intensity, and the event was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.
